Dua Lipa Impressively Does Headstand in Glitter Heels for Vogue’s ’73 Questions’ & More in Cover Story

Dua Lipa is a woman of many talents, but no one had “high-heeled gymnast” on the list. Recently, the 26-year-old singer took time out from her grueling Future Nostalgia Tour to do her very own “73 Questions” video with Vogue while in Los Angeles. And during the interview, Lipa displayed an acrobatic hidden talent while donning some serious designer heels.

In the 13-minute video, Lipa wears two glitzy outfits, the first being a rhinestone corset catsuit and matching opera-length gloves, which the star pairs with chunky black heeled ankle boots.

Lipa wears the performance outfit straight from her Future Nostalgia Tour closet while giving a tour of her epic stadium setup for her LA show. The singer then does a “quick change” into her signature strappy rhinestone butterfly top, pairing the risque number with dark-washed flared jeans and purple pointed Amina Muaddi glitter heels with an ankle-climbing strap tie.

As part of the “73 Questions” video, Lipa showcases the most difficult yoga pose she’s mastered, which is a “crow pose into headstand.” And she actually does the move while wearing that strappy butterfly top outfit with designer glitter heels, kicking off the floor in the shoes and landing perfectly down on the flared heels.

Lipa also answers some questions about her footwear preferences, saying she would never wear Crocs and that she prefers stilettos over platforms. She also says the first item of designer clothing she ever bought was a pair of Alexander McQueen boots that she “wore to death.” Maybe that’s why she’s so good at heeled handstands.

The video was shot as part of Lipa’s appearance on the June/July cover of Vogue, which includes a fashion spread and corresponding cover story in the magazine. On the cover of the issue, Lipa wears a sheer blue Prada tank dress with black fishnet detailing and black micro-shorts, donning a matching statement metallic eye look.

Dua Lipa on the June/July 2022 cover of Vogue. CREDIT: Tyler Mitchell/Vogue

Inside the magazine, Lipa models an oversized white linen Chloé suit with Church’s black leather loafers and a white fringe Khaite dress paired with chunky black Proenza Schouler loafers. The star is also pictured in a red feathered Conner Ives dress with beading and embellishments and a black Chanel dress decorated with beaded flowers.

Chances are she can do a headstand in all of the looks. Talk about levitating.

See more of Lipa’s style through the years.