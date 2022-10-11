Dua Lipa Poses in Floral Jumpsuit, Cropped Cardigan & Silver Grommets Ugg Boots

Dua Lipa paired unexpected pieces together while spending time with loved ones.

The Grammy-winning singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. In her post, which she captioned “family,” Lipa added a collection of photos. In each picture, she wore the same look. She donned a floral jumpsuit with a skirt over the pants. The pale green jumpsuit, from KNWLS, featured spaghetti straps and a lace-up style along the sides. Lipa added a cropped cardigan over top with white stripes. She accessorized the outfit with lots of rings and hoop earrings and she carried a brown leather purse.

The “New Rules” singer slipped into a cozy pair of boots to complete the outfit. She wore Ugg boots worn folded over so the inner fur was exposed. Her Uggs were complete with silver grommets for a flair with a little more interest. The boots are from a collaboration with KNWLS and debuted at the label’s spring 2023 runway show.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually bright and retro, such as Prada boots, Mach & Mach pumps and Bottega Veneta platforms. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS.

For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

