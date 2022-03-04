Dua Lipa Dances Her Way Onto ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ in an Area Two Piece and Feathery Boots

Dua Lipa wearing a denim outfit paired with booties while out in New York City on March 3, 2022.

Singer Dua Lipa made an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in an Area two-piece set and some wild boots.

The star danced with fans in a tight-fitting crop-top and mini skirt combo in green and yellow houndstooth. The top featured a heart bodice with rhinestones lining the perimeter of the heart and up the straps. The mini skirt also featured some bedazzled pockets and green faux-fur trim on the sides.

The tiniest of mini skirts have become popular among celebs following the coveted micro mini by Miu Miu. Since then, every star from Hailey Beiber to Paloma Elsesser have donned the style of itsy bitsy skirt.

Adding to the drama, Lipa stepped into some feathered boots in black that were knee high. The boots added an extra textural element, keeping the look whimsical and fun.

Lipa slapped on some silver accessories that shined brightly on her ears and around her neck. Lipa also layered some silver bracelets around her wrist and slipped on a silver ring. The singer wore her hair up and rocked a fringy bang that framed her face nicely. The posts made to Instagram show the singer dancing with talk show host Fallon in a slideshow captioned, “Always so fun at the @fallontonight studio!! thank you @jimmyfallon @geejulie 💚 AND I got to dance with my biggest fan Papa Richyyyy!!!!”.

Lipa came on the show to promote her recent ‘”Future Nostalgia Tour,” where she recently played Madison Square Garden.

While the star is known for her amazing performances and killer songs like “Physical” and “Levitating,” the singer is also well known for her impeccable fashion and sense of personal style. No stranger to the fashion world, the performer partnered with Puma to create a capsule collection featuring all things athleisure.

