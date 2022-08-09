Dua Lipa Pops In Breezy Baby Pink Bralette & Shorts With Reflective ‘Dad Sneakers’ for Sunny Hill Festival

Dua Lipa celebrated the final day of the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo. The the multi-day music festival was created by Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, who were born in Kosovo. To commemorate the last day of the festival, Lipa posted a multi image slide show of her pretty pink outfit on Tuesday.

The songstress donned a casual two-piece set in a light baby pink with a metallic sheen. The style began with a bralette top made of a windbreaker-like material, something that was breathable and easy to move around in. The top was secured onto Lipa’s frame with a black buckle just above her ribs. The same buckle detailing was mirrored on Lipa’s high-waisted shorts that were made of the same material with a wider more oversized fit. Lipa wore her hair back in a slick braided ponytail, taking her outfit to the next level with the sleek style.

The on-stage ensemble needed some truly unforgettable shoes to seal the deal, while allowing her a range of movement. Lipa’s sneakers had a chunky, oversized silhouette that was reflective of the popular styles of recent years.

The shoes were a metallic silver with gray laces matched with ankle-height white socks. The “dad sneaker” style has become increasingly popular as of late for their comfort and versatility. Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

PHOTOS: Check out Dua Lipa’s best red carpet style moments.