Dua Lipa Embraces the Barbiecore Trend in Hot Pink Valentino Bralette, Mini Skirt & Matching Heels for Sunny Hill Festival Performance

Dua Lipa is now one of many celebrities to hop on the Barbiecore trend with Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The “Sweetest Pie” songstress performed yesterday at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, along with artists like Diplo, J Balvin and Skepta. Lipa rocked the festival grounds with her energetic performance and stellar outfits. The beginning half of the multi-day music festival was created by Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, who were born in Kosovo.

Gearing up for her performance, Lipa sat down with Piccioli to work on sketches of her outfit for the show. The model posted a comprehensive slideshow of photos today. The first image sees Lipa wearing a plain mock-up of her stage outfit while Piccioli sat beside her hard at work.

While on stage during the concert, Lipa wore a sequined Pink PP custom garment that was covered in reflective sequins. The skirt was a wrap style with a high side-slip that was paired with a sparkling bra top with geometric cups and a decorative bow on the front. The set was complete with opera gloves that amped up the drama, along with a matching glittering cape.

Before the show, Lipa wore the iconic neon pink Valentino Garavani platforms off stage. The shoes offer extra height, lengthening her frame in the process. These heels have become a huge success amongst supporters of the brand for their diversity and insane heel height. On stage, Lipa wore matt pink ankle boots with pointed toes.

British-Kosovar singer and songwriter Dua Lipa performs on stage during the “Sunny Hill Festival” organized by her father in Pristina early on Aug. 5, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

How much pink is too much? The signature hue has sent Valentino into the stratosphere, skyrocketing their notoriety and relevancy within the fashion landscape. With that being said, it seems that the shade won’t be out of circulation anytime soon.

