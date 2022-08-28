Dua Lipa Defies Rules in Sheer White Dress, Briefs and Stacked Stilettos at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Wedding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa took monochrome style to new heights at fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding this weekend in the south of France — and broke traditional wedding guest dress codes in the process.

Arriving to the intimate occasion in Charleval, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a head-to-toe Jacquemus ensemble that prominently featured a flowing white dress — typically hailed as inappropriate for wedding guest attire. The sheer number — a custom version of the same dress from the designer’s Fall 2022 runway show — included a twisted short-sleeved bodice with a low square neckline and cutout top. Layered over white briefs, the piece gained added allure with a backless silhouette, thin white line details and tufts of fabric created to look like strands of small flowers. Completing the pop star’s ensemble were large white post earrings, as well as Jacquemus’ $1,370 La Vague handbag — which included a ruched asymmetric shape in black leather with a braided top handle.

Dua Lipa attends Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri’s wedding in Charleval, France on Aug. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Finishing the “Don’t Start Now” singer‘s outfit were Jacquemus sandals. Her $850 Les Sandales Camargue style featured curved soles with cupped insoles, as well as thin crossed buckled straps with creamy beige linen uppers. The pair was complete with stacked brown stiletto heels totaling 3.15 inches in height.

Jacquemus’ Les Sandales Camargue sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

When it comes to shoes, Dua Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Due Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding to Marco Maestri took place in Bouches-du-Rhone within the town of Charleval in the south of France. The white and cream-colored ceremony featured a star-studded guest list, including Dua Lipa, Tina Kunaki and Amina Muaddi. The romantic occasion also featured Jacquemus and Maestri arriving in vintage automobiles, respectively accompanied down the aisle by their grandmother and mother.

