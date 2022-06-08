Dua Lipa Goes Tropical in Sheer Palm Tree Dress and Cowboy Boots in Portugal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa knows how to travel in style.

The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday while exploring Portugal. In her series of photos, Lipa wore a breezy white-and-orange mini dress covered in a palm tree print. The dress featured a halter V-neckline, side cutout and an an ankle-length tie. In another photo in the carousel, Lipa showed off the backside of the piece, revealing an exposed upper back. She accessorized the look with a pair of large brown sunglasses, a simple necklace, rings, a watch and black handbag.

Lipa added a pair of trendy cowboy boots to finish off her look. Her brown boots hit below her knees and featured a pointed toe and a short block heel. Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing now into 2022 with their classic appeal and retro touch. Lipa herself has been a fan of the resurgence, wearing a thigh-high pair last summer as well as donning western-style trends in her music video for “Love Again.”

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually bright and retro, such as Prada boots, Mach & Mach pumps and Bottega Veneta platforms. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

