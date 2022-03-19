Dua Lipa Serves Y2K Outfit Inspiration in a Red Halter Tank and Chunky Black Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Singer Dua Lipa gives a lesson in Y2K style in an edgy top paired with slouchy jeans.

Lipa posed backstage in a photoset on Instagram during one of tour stops during her “Future Nostalgia” tour in a red halter top that had a racer front and had stylish drawstrings at the bottom of the top. She paired the look with a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans that definitely brought home her stylish flair.

For accessories, she wore a printed scarf cap wrapped around her head that matched her attire. She also opted for a pair of sleek yellow sunglasses that tied her theme together nicely.

To complete everything, Lipa wore pair of black chunky sneaker boots that had silver hardware on the front of them. The shoes also had a functional tread at the bottom for an effective athletic touch.

Lipa has a futuristic and trendy clothing aesthetic that she implements in streetwear photos and on the stage alike. For example, she recently wore a gothic look consisting of a cold-shoulder dress and black platform boots for a photoset on Instagram. She also recently wore an oversized leather jacket decorated with an eye-catching print paired with Dr. Martens boots for a sleek ensemble.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, making her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace.

