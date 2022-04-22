Dua Lipa Goes Sporty-Sleek in Red Anime Sweatsuit and Chunky Balenciaga Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa relaxes casually. The “Levitating” singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that, on the first slide, showed the pop star sitting on a couch while wearing a sporty-chic look while off her tour.

For the outfit, Lipa donned a red jacket that had an anime graphic printed across the front with a high neckline and a silver zipper up the middle. On the lower half, she went with a pair of baggy red sweatpants that added a unifying finish.

The Balenciaga Runner Sneakers CREDIT: Nordstrom

She grounded her ensemble with a pair of chunky black Runner Sneakers from Balenciaga. The shoes had patent leather touches and an eye-catching design pattern plastered on both sides of each shoe. The sneakers retail for $1,150.

Often known as “dad sneakers,” chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Lipa is noted for her colorful style and trendy looks, dabbling in nineties and noughties nostalgia with her sartorial choices. On red carpets, Lipa’s looks range from contemporary chic to vintage classic to straight-up daring. As a style influencer, she has partnered with several fashion brands, including Pepe Jeans, H&M, Versace and more. She became a Puma ambassador in 2021 and collaborated on a collection called Flutur, which was inspired by bold ‘90s streetwear complete with butterfly iconography.

