Dua Lipa Models Her Latest Puma Sneaker Collaboration in Track Pants & Socks

Dua Lipa unveils her latest collaboration with Puma with her latest Instagram post. The “Don’t Start Now” singer shared a photoset to the platform that showed her modeling the newest sneaker silhouettes from her impending collection drop with the sportswear behemoth.

Although there was no distinct outfit, Lipa did wear a pair of purple track pants in the photoset. She posed inside of a giant Puma bag that featured the brand’s name etched in red and black lettering and a stark baby blue handle.

There were three pairs of shoes in her post. One had a silver and baby pink colorway paired with a semi-white sole. The shoes had a dizzying design of lines strewn across them for a stylish touch. Next, there was an all-pink pair of sneakers that had the brand’s name etched in green with an orange box outlining the tongue. Finally, there was an all-black pair that was outlined in white and had Puma etched in white with the tongue outlined in red.

Lipa has a futuristic and trendy fashion aesthetic that she uses to create funky and different ensembles. For example, recently, we’ve seen her slip into a lace-up top, tights and combat boots for a unique, edgy look. And we’ve also seen her don a cutout mini dress paired with strappy kitten heels for a daring moment.

The “Levitating” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

