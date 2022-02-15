Dua Lipa Makes a ‘Serious’ Style Statement in Sleek in Lace-Up Top, Tights & Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa wants you to not take yourself too seriously.

The “Pretty Please” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Monday that showed the musician posing and modeling her look with the quippy cation reading, “don’t take urself toooo serious.”

When it comes to the outfit, Lipa wore a brown and black leather jacket that featured thick lapels and a boxy disposition. Underneath, she wore a white lace-up shirt that doubled as a dress and incorporated a big collar.

She accessorized with a pair of gold chandelier earrings, black tights and a pair of blue Prada Na-pa leather gloves that added a bright pop of color. Also, Lipa carried a Gucci Jackie 1961 shoulder bag.The handbag retails for $2,250.

To finish off everything, Lipa opted for a pair of round-toe tall black leather platform boots that round out her ensemble and added a rugged aspect to the look.

The Gucci Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag CREDIT: Gucci

For Lipa’s essential clothing style, she tends to stick to garments and pieces that have a futuristic feel that aligns with her funky aesthetic. For example, recently we’ve seen Lipa don a monochromatic black outfit paired with Balenciaga x Vibram toe boots, and we’ve seen the “Physical” singer wear a simple jeans and t-shirt combo that showed off her affinity for easy items.

The “Levitating” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

