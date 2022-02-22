Dua Lipa Poses Upside Down in Dramatic Platform Combat Boots While on Break From Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa is fashionably “upside down” in her latest Instagram post. The “Levitating” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Monday that showed the musician off-stage in a chic look.

Outfit-wise, Lipa donned a Vivienne Westwood off-white button-up jacket that featured beige buttons and puffy sleeves accented by gray cuffs. On the lower half, she wore a pair of black cropped skinny-fit jeans that rounded out her attire with a dark color. For accessorized, she wore a chunky silver necklace that had charms on it, including a wooden butterfly and a black belt embellished with silver eyelets and silver buckle.

To finish off everything, Lipa slipped on a pair of platform black chunky combat boots that came up to her calf. Lipa has an affinity for platform boots, and she’s typically spotted wearing a variation of the silhouette.

The singer is currently embarking on her Future Nostalgia North America concert tour.

For Lipa’s essential clothing style, she tends to stick to garments and pieces that have a futuristic feel that aligns with her funky aesthetic. For example, we’ve recently seen Lipa don a crystal bikini paired with platform thong sandals for an edgy beach look. And we’ve also seen Lipa wear a glittering silver halter dress paired with pink pumps for a shiny, stylish appearance.

The “Physical” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

