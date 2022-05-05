Dua Lipa Parties in Hot Pink 6-Inch Heels With Matching Bralette, Blazer & Trousers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa popped in pink in her latest post.

The “Future Nostalgia” musician posted to her Instagram page a series of photos from a birthday celebration for her friend, Rosie. Lipa hit the town after performing a show in London at The O2 arena on Tuesday night. In the post, Lipa wore a bright pink look. She paired a hot pink oversized suit jacket with matching high-waisted trousers from Valentino. She also paired a bra top in the same hue with the look. She added a few rings to the outfit and sported an icy blue eyeshadow.

The “Levitating” singer kept the monochrome look going with her footwear. She added a pair of sky-high platform heels in the same color of pink. Her shoes featured a rounded toe and a patent leather finish as well as a thick platform sole that added at least 2 inches to the overall height of the heels, which reached at least 6 inches total.

Lipa is noted for her colorful style and trendy looks, dabbling in nineties and nostalgia with her sartorial choices. On red carpets, the Grammy winner’s looks range from contemporary chic to vintage classic to straight-up daring. As a style influencer, she has partnered with several fashion brands, including H&M, Versace, Pepe Jeans and more. She became a Puma ambassador in 2021 and collaborated on a collection called Flutur, which was inspired by bold ‘90s streetwear complete with butterfly iconography.

