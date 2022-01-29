Dua Lipa’s Snow Storm Look Includes Balenciaga Toe Boots, Oversized Black Leather Trench, Headscarf and Goggles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Not even a blizzard can stop Dua Lipa from making a fashion moment.
As a winter storm hit New York City Saturday, the “Physical” singer shared a photoset on Instagram showing herself outside in piles of snow, wearing an all-black monochromatic ensemble consisting of a black blouse mashed with black baggy cargo pants that fit within her current aesthetic currently. Over that, she donned a motorcycle-style full-length black leather trench coat with a “Matrix” vibe. She accessorized the look with a Gucci scarf tied around her head and a pair of futuristic eyewear that read as one-part sunglasses and two-parts winter ski goggles.
To ground everything, Lipa opted for a pair of black Balenciaga x Vibram boots that incorporated little toe cutouts that fit her feet perfectly. The shoe sits upon a square, sturdy heel that feels modern while not messing with the inventiveness of the entire shoe. The shoes are $1,590 and available for purchase at SSENSE.com.
Lipa is known for having a trendy — and well futuristic — sense of fashion that she uses to put her own spin on some of today’s most popular trends. For example, she paired the Yeezy x Gap blue puffer jacket with a pair of red moon boots for a casual yet still fashionable relaxed moment. And, she recently donned a leather LBD that, of course, had her Lipa flair. For shoes, Lipa has varying tastes from dramatic platforms to strappy kitten heels and thong sandals.
Dua has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Pepe Jeans and Puma. She has also made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury fashion house Versace.
