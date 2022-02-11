Dua Lipa Unveils Her Edgy Cutout Bodysuit With Mugler’s Creative Director for ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa made sure to give her fans a stylish tour.

The “Physical” singer unveiled her edgy Mugler bodysuit yesterday ahead of a concert as she posed for a photo with the brand’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader, during a fitting shared on his Instagram page.

Lipa’s outfit has sheer panels and incorporated cutouts throughout. It had a two-strap design, and Lipa accessorized with a pair of tall black gloves that also had the cutout treatment.

Although Lipa didn’t wear any shoes in the post, she was later seen onstage in heeled boots.

Her “Future Nostalgia Tour” kicked off this week in Miami, and her costumes have become one of the key highlights of the show, besides a neat setlist. The tour has 82 stops.

When it comes to Lipa’s essential aesthetic, she tends to gravitate towards trendy clothing that places an emphasis on fit and color. For example, she recently wore an all-black outfit paired with Balenciaga x Vibram toe shoes that showed her affinity for inventive looks. And she also wore a crystal bikini and platform thong sandals for a fun, beachy feel.

The “Levitating” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for labels like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

