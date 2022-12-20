Dua Lipa’s Most-Liked Outfits of 2022 on Instagram

One thing about Dua Lipa is for sure: she’s had a great year.

The singer celebrated many milestones through 2022, including a headlining Future Nostalgia Tour, receiving her Albanian citizenship and winning the Collaboration of the Year at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. She also served some serious looks. Her top nine Instagram posts from the year show off some of her best moments and best outfits.

In her top post of 2022, Lipa celebrated her Albanian citizenship. In her photo, she wore a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. She paired the dress with Bottega Veneta’s white leather boots with sharp pointed toes. The post received over 5 million likes, becoming Lipa’s most-liked post on Instagram.

Lipa posted after attending the Grammy Awards in April as well. She wore a Versace gown from the brand’s fall 1992 ready-to-wear collection. The black floor-length dress featured a sheer bodice with a corset and several straps. It was adorned in gold hardware. The post also reached the 5 million likes milestone, becoming her second most-liked outfit of the year.

Dua Lipa at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. CREDIT: BRIAN FRIEDMAN

In March, the “Cold Heart” singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a crop-top and mini skirt combo in green and yellow houndstooth. Lipa added feathered boots in black that were knee-high. The boots added an extra textural element, keeping the look whimsical and fun. With 4,7 million likes, this look turned out to be her third most-popular outfit on Instagram.

In the rest of her posts, Lipa is seen in a slew of other memorable looks from 2022. In one, she dances on stage during a performance in a black sequin catsuit by Mugler with nude mesh cutouts. She also styled a few different pink bikinis in her top posts of the year.

Dua Lipa is noted for her colorful style and trendy looks, dabbling in nineties and noughties nostalgia with her fashion choices. On red carpets, Lipa’s looks range from contemporary chic to vintage classic to straight-up daring. As a style influencer, she has partnered with several fashion brands, including Pepe Jeans, H&M, Versace and more. She became a Puma ambassador in 2021 and collaborated on a collection called Flutur, which was inspired by bold ‘90s streetwear complete with butterfly iconography.

