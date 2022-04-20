Dua Lipa Looks Pop Star-Perfect in Hot Pink Jumpsuit With Floral Details & Matching Seamless Boots for Leeds Concert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa popped in pink on stage at her concert in Leeds, UK.

The “Levitating” singer perfectly encapsulated pop star-chic in her monochromatic pink outfit. She danced across the stage in a jumpsuit that featured spaghetti straps and lacy floral embroidery. She also wore a pair of long gloves that ran all the way up her arms.

Dua Lipa wearing a pink jumpsuit and matching heels while performing in Leeds. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

The 26-year-old also wore a pair of matching sock-styled heeled boots a seamless appearance like they were part of the jumpsuit. The hybrid footwear created a fully monochrome effect.

Dua Lipa wearing a Dior set while performing In Leeds. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

During the same performance, Lipa also wore another exciting ensemble. She changed into a full Dior set complete with a matching bralette and mini skirt combo. Both featured the signature Dior logo print in brown with red and yellow lining the trim. For footwear, the “Don’t Start Now” singer slipped into something a little more comfortable. She wore a pair of pink lace-up sneakers on top of her Dior knee-high socks.

The London native has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, making her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also collaborated with Puma on a series of sneakers for her capsule collection that has her fun, flirty flair.

