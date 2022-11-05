Dua Lipa Cozies Up to a Koala in Blue Top, Mom Jeans & Pointed Toe Sky Blue Pumps

Superstar songstress Dua Lipa is soaking up her time in Australia — and making friends with the local koalas and kangaroos.

Today on Instagram, the singer posted a series of cute photos showing her holding a koala.

For the occasion, Lipa sported a blue button down shirt featuring a kangaroo print — it was worn over an orange and green bandeau top. The British performer donned light wash mom jeans and accessorized with thin 90s style shades and lots of gold jewelry. Lipa wore her long brown locks down and parted in the middle for a simple and stylish appearance.

Lipa completed the look with sleek sky-blue pointed-toe heels that streamlined the outfit and created cohesion. The heels, which stand at around 3 to 4 inches tall, also featured a glossy finish that offered the ensemble an added texturally interesting detail.

Lipa is a rising star in the fashion and footwear world, and collaborated with Puma on a striking streetwear collaboration that debuted this year.

The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles often fall to the categories of retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides, and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and Natasha Zinko. She has served as a model for brands like Versace and YSL Beauté.

