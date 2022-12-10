Dua Lipa Serves Up Drama in a Black Crystalized Dress and Strappy Heels at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022

Celebrating the holidays in style, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York.

Lipa served up elegance with her look, dressing in an all-black ensemble down to her feet.

Dua Lipa attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lipa’s look centered around a floor-length gown featuring a strappy bodice and a ruffle laden skirt that pooled at her feet. The top featured a sparkling crystalized halter strap that helped reinforce the plain black ones on the shoulders and round her forearms.

Although her shoes were mostly hidden under the hem the dress, Lipa wore black strappy sandals with geometric squared toes.

Dua Lipa attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are typically a staple during warmer months, but have proven to be a versatile red carpet option throughout the year. And for Lipa, they worked to add an extra touch of glamour to her sophisticated ensemble.

Lipa is a rising star in the fashion and footwear world and collaborated with Puma on a striking streetwear collaboration that debuted this year. The line was recently honored at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards as the Collection of the Year.

The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles often fall to the categories of retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn 6-inch heels from brands including GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides, and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. She has served as a model for brands such as Versace and YSL Beauté.

Dua Lipa attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: See more of Dua Lipa’s best red carpet style.