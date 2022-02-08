Dua Lipa Elevates a Simple Jeans & T-Shirt Combo With Pointy Strappy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Got beef? That’s what Dua Lipa wants to know. The “Physical” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Monday that showed the musician wearing a streamlined look juxtaposed to other random photos.

For the outfit, Lipa wore a black and white cropped cardigan paired with a Celine T-shirt in the same color palette that featured a black ringer neckline. On the lower half, Lipa wore a pair of straight-leg jeans that added another level of dimension to her ensemble. She accessorized with a red Gucci Jackie 1961 shoulder bag and shiny jewelry. The bag is $2,500 and is available for purchase at Gucci.com.

For shoes, Lipa opted for a pair of black pointy lace-up pumps that further elevated her attire. The heels had a height of approximately 2 inches and incorporated a plethora of ankle straps.

Lipa has a trendy yet very unique sartorial aesthetic, and she showcases it on her Instagram feed and in streetwear pics alike. For example, during a recent “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” appearance, she donned a black halter dress and black knee-high boots for an ultra-sleek outfit. And she also recently wore the blue Yeezy x Gap puffer coat paired with red moon boots for a futuristic, casual ensemble.

The “Levitating” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for labels like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

