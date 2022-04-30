Dua Lipa Models Thigh-High Leg Warmers With Sparkly Platform Boots

Dua Lipa is always serving up her signature style on Instagram — and you can tell she’s having fun while doing so.

The British pop star, who is currently on tour, took to her IG again today to show off one of her latest looks, captioning the post, “~farmgirl~.” In a series of snaps, Lipa can be seen wearing a sheer brown printed dress with cutout details paired with a cozy fuzzy beanie hat and matching thigh-high leg warmers.

On her feet, she donned chunky off white boots featuring a platform sole, square toe, and sparkling crystal-studded finish. The 26-year-old “Levitating” hitmaker also wore a blue coat in one photo and carried a black bag. Lipa isn’t the only celebrity to be pictured rocking leg warmers as of late. Olivia Rodrigo has also been seen in a black pair, which she wore with Dr. Martens boots, recently.

Since rising to stardom, the “Future Nostalgia” singer, who’s a Puma ambassador, has become known for her stylish ways and is relatively fearless when it comes to fashion. She isn’t afraid to rock a Y2K exposed thong look or a bold, head-turning print.

Dua Lipa wearing a bold black Versace gown at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: BRIAN FRIEDMAN

Dua Lipa stars as the face of Puma’s new Mayze Leather Pop sneaker. Here, she’s seen striking a pose in the white platform shoe featuring hits of pastel hues throughout. CREDIT: Puma

