Dua Lipa Dazzles in Black Halter Dress and Patent Leather Knee-High Boots for Stephen Colbert

Dua Lipa takes another stab at color matching and does so in style. The “Don’t Start Now” singer attended “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday, where she talked promo for her Service95 newsletter, where you should sign up for all of the latest info about Lipa, her podcast and her impending Future Nostalgia Tour.

When it comes to the outfit, Lipa opted for a black halter dress that featured a beautiful black flower at the middle of the neckline by Blu Marine. She accessorized with silver dainty jewelry that matched her vibe.

Dua Lipa at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Feb. 03, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

To ground everything, the “Levitating” singer donned a pair of slick black pointed-toe knee-high boots by the same label that tied the getup together perfectly while also adding some of Lipa’s personal flair.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s black boots. CREDIT: CBS

Lipa has a trendy and fashion-forward sartorial sense that she uses to lend her own twists to some of the most worn trends of today. For example, she paired the Yeezy x Gap blue puffer jacket with a pair of red moon boots for a casual yet still stylish relaxed moment, and she even wore a black cutout dress paired with kitten heels that showed her take on two popular silhouettes. We’ve also seen her wear a pair of Balenciaga x Vibram boots that align with her personal tastes.

The “Physical” singer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Pepe Jeans and Puma. She has also made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace.

