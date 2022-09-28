×
Dua Lipa Adds Y2K Twist to Office Style in Gucci Pumps, Boyfriend Jeans & Willy Chavarria Blazer

By Kristopher Fraser
Forget traditional office style, Dua Lipa has some new fashion cues for how to arrive at the office.

The pop star was on her way to a meeting in New York today in a daytime-ready casual but elevated fall look with a Y2K spin. The singer wore a black scoop neck shirt, an oversize black leather blazer by Willy Chavarria, and medium-wash blue jeans. Dua Lipa spared no expense accessorizing, coordinating her black tank top and leather blazer with a thin black belt.

Dua Lipa heads to the office in New York CityPictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5489295 280922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa heads to the office in New York City
A snakeskin print shoulder bag by Charlotte Knowles adorned her right hand along with her cell phone and a notebook. She sported a black backward Vogue x Puma baseball cap. The crowning glory of her outfit was easily her black monogrammed pointy toe Gucci pumps.

In one photograph, Dua Lipa walked like she was ready to strut a runway. For beauty, she went for a natural daytime look with a nude lip and light blush. She straightened her raven hair and let it flow freely, giving a little hair toss in one image.

Dua Lipa heads to the office in New York CityPictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5489295 280922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa heads to the office in New York City
If there is one thing Dua Lipa knows how to do fashion-wise, it’s look good in black. Earlier this year, the singer walked the Balenciaga Couture show, and she strutted out in black leather pants, a black bodysuit, and black boots. She even loves wearing black for her super casual excursions, including hiking with friends over the summer where she wore a pair of black Balenciaga track sneakers.

A love for fashion runs in Dua Lipa’s family. She recently took to Instagram to cheer on her sister Rina Lipa for walking the GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Dua Lipa’s Best Red Carpet Style 

