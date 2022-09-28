Dua Lipa Adds Y2K Twist to Office Style in Gucci Pumps, Boyfriend Jeans & Willy Chavarria Blazer

Forget traditional office style, Dua Lipa has some new fashion cues for how to arrive at the office.

The pop star was on her way to a meeting in New York today in a daytime-ready casual but elevated fall look with a Y2K spin. The singer wore a black scoop neck shirt, an oversize black leather blazer by Willy Chavarria, and medium-wash blue jeans. Dua Lipa spared no expense accessorizing, coordinating her black tank top and leather blazer with a thin black belt.

Dua Lipa heads to the office in New York City CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

A snakeskin print shoulder bag by Charlotte Knowles adorned her right hand along with her cell phone and a notebook. She sported a black backward Vogue x Puma baseball cap. The crowning glory of her outfit was easily her black monogrammed pointy toe Gucci pumps.

In one photograph, Dua Lipa walked like she was ready to strut a runway. For beauty, she went for a natural daytime look with a nude lip and light blush. She straightened her raven hair and let it flow freely, giving a little hair toss in one image.

Dua Lipa heads to the office in New York City CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

If there is one thing Dua Lipa knows how to do fashion-wise, it’s look good in black. Earlier this year, the singer walked the Balenciaga Couture show, and she strutted out in black leather pants, a black bodysuit, and black boots. She even loves wearing black for her super casual excursions, including hiking with friends over the summer where she wore a pair of black Balenciaga track sneakers.

A love for fashion runs in Dua Lipa’s family. She recently took to Instagram to cheer on her sister Rina Lipa for walking the GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week.

