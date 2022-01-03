Dua Lipa Poses in Halter Glitter Mini Dress and Pink Heels

Dua Lipa sips into her water while walking around in NYC on Jan 10, 2020.

Dua Lipa glittered from head to toe in her latest post on Instagram.

The “Physical” singer posted in celebration of the new year in a revealing glittery number. Dua Lipa posed for multiple photos in a glamorous mini dress with a halter neckline. The dress left little to the imagination with a plethora of large cutouts. The dress tied in the back twice, daintily keeping the fabric secured to the singer’s figure. The starlet showed off her sparkles, slipping on some silver rings and hoops to complete the flashy look. Her hair was up and out of her face in braids and her makeup was just as silver and sparkly as her dress.

Dua Lipa is most famous for her singing career and songs like “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” The singer has already accumulated much acclaim for her work. In 2014, Lipa signed with Warner Bros. after a stint as a model. Since then, Lipa has been praised for her impeccable style and singing abilities. Her Instagram is full of Y2K fashion inspiration, influenced by the styles and trends of the times. The Londoner’s personal style is colorful and provocative. She continues to raise the bar for celebrity style.

Dua Lipa stepped into a pair of pink sandal heels, adding a pop of color to the silver-dominated outfit. The heels were so bright, they appeared almost neon in the flash of the camera. They pump was small, giving the already tall singer just a little extra height.

Colorful heels are a great way to amplify a look. They add an element of surprise and break up a color scheme.

