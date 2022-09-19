×
Dua Lipa Exudes Confidence in a Lace Bodycon Catsuit & Crystalized Accessories for her Future Nostalgia Tour in Colombia

By Amina Ayoud
Dua Lipa Concert In Bogota
Dua Lipa: March 2020
Dua Lipa: January 2020
Dua Lipa: January 2020
Dua Lipa: December 2019
Dua Lipa took to the stage in Bogota, Colombia yesterday at the Parque Salitre Mágico for her Future Nostalgia Tour. Joined by a legion of backup dancers, Lipa wore a catsuit, opting for a fashionable and practical on-stage ensemble.

Dressed in seafoam green, the star’s ensemble consisted of a fitted lacy bodice with thick shoulder straps and long fitted legging-like bottoms. Beneath the delicate bodice, the waistline was corset-like with a structured silhouette. Lipa paired the bold one piece with coordinating mid-length gloves and silver lock earrings that played off of the shine of her crystal laiden lids.

Dua Lipa performs during her Future Nostalgia Tour at Parque Salitre Mágico on September 18, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia.
Dua Lipa performs during her Future Nostalgia Tour at Parque Salitre Mágico on Sept. 18, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Although you can’t see her stage footwear, the star seems to know her way around all kinds of shoes. When it comes to shoes, Dua Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots.

However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Due Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

