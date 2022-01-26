Dua Lipa Goes Future Nostalgic-Chic in Yeezy x Gap’s Big Blue Puffer and Red Moon Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa prepares to take you to the future… nostalgically.

The “Levitating” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her relaxing in an empty venue as a way to promote her impending “Future Nostalgia” tour. With the tour now 15 days away, Lipa posted herself in an outfit consisting of a blue puffer jacket from Kanye West’s Yeezy x Gap collaboration that had an open design and no buttons. On the lower half, she wore a pair of white loose trousers that fit in with the bagy aesthetic she’s heavily into at the moment. She accessorized with a light blue handbag and a pair of sleek black sunglasses.

To finish off everything, Lipa opted for a pair of red Moon Boots that added a futuristic element to her vibe. Moon Boots have become popular among celebrities over the last couple of years and have graced the feet of Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rebel Wilson.

Lipa is known for having an uber-trendy fashion aesthetic that shows her, as of late, wearing glittery mini dresses, neon bikinis, leather dresses and velvet gowns. When she’s off-duty, she posts photos of herself on Instagram wearing stretch pants, swishy sweatpants and printed separates that all feel very modern and fresh. When it comes to shoes, Lipa typically sports chunky sneakers and decorative boots that all add a little Lipa flair to her inventive and creative attire.

Click through the gallery to see Lipa’s best red carpet style.

Pop on a pair of snow boots and add a warm twist to your outfits.

To Buy: Moon Boot Icon low snow boots, $176.

To Buy: Prada Monolith Drawcord Snow Boot, $1,300.

To Buy: Calvin Klein Delicia Logo Nylon Puffy Lug Sole Cold Weather Booties, $80.