Dua Lipa Puts Rugged Edge on High-Slit Diesel Mini Skirt With Western Boots

Dua Lipa’s energizing style isn’t just for the stage. The pop star recently took to Instagram to share a thread of images while in Europe as one of the many stops for her “Future Nostalgia” World Tour.

The “Levitating” singer posed in multiple outfits, from chic and casual attire to athleisure and denim. In the first picture, Lipa sports a bright orange two-piece sweater and skirt set from Diesel by Glenn Marten’s Resort 2023 collection, which first premiered last June. The set features an asymmetrical silhouette, sapphire-hued lining along each piece, cardigan thumb holes and zippered attachments.

The pop songstress completed the look with classic Western boots. The slip-on silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe with stitched details on each shaft and was set on a stacked block heel. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

In the second image, the “One Kiss” hitmaker fuses signature stripes with eclectic prints. Lipa wore a black and white striped floor-length Marni dress with a handkerchief hemline. To accessorize, she added a two-in-one style from Versace and Fendi’s collaborative Fendace collection, the line’s Gold Baroque Foulard Cap, which blends a baseball cap silhouette, silk textile and both brands’ classic emblems in a monogram and patterned arrangement. Her handbag, also Versace, included a multicolored version of the Italian luxury fashion house’s foulard regalia, straw material on its outside, and two of Versace’s signages across its handles and center.

While doing yoga and on a jog, the English songwriter opts for a matching gray cropped tank and shorts for her athletic activities, along with a pair of hoop earrings. Subsequently, Lipa can be seen in another casual outfit while taking a picture with her sister Rina Lipa. The look consisted of a kaleidoscopic shimmery tank, low-rise baggy jeans and white slip-on shoes.

PHOTOS: See Dua Lipa’s street style moments through the years.