Dua Lipa Plays With Pattern in a Matching Denim Outfit Paired With Jean Boots in NYC

When it comes to making a fashion statement, Dua Lipa knows how to do it effortlessly, even off-stage. The “Physical” singer was spotted while leaving her apartment in New York City Thursday in a chic look.

Outfit-wise, Lipa wore a matching graphically printed denim ensemble consisting of a bralette and baggy jean boots from Diesel. The pieces had a red diamond pattern etched all over. The top had a square neckline, two thick shoulder straps and a zipper down the middle. As for the baggy trousers, they featured zippers inside each leg of the jeans.

To accessorize the look, Lipa went with a beige belt that had holographic touches throughout. She also threw on a Diesel shoulder bag that had the brand’s name emblazoned on it and a cobalt-blue lining.

Dua Lipa wearing a denim outfit paired with booties while out in New York City on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The jeans that Lipa wore tied the ensemble together and attached to pointed-toe boots sewn onto the hem of the pants. The boots featured stiletto heels in a dark blue color that were approximately 3 inches in height.

Dua Lipa wearing a denim outfit paired with booties while out in New York City on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s Jean boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Lipa has a fashion-forward sartorial aesthetic that consists of trendy silhouettes. For example, she recently wore an oversized leather jacket, baggy trousers and Dr. Martens boots that placed an emphasis on construction and color. She also was spotted last month in a crystal bikini paired with platform thong sandals for a look that harks back to the early aughts.

The “Levitating” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

Flip through the gallery to see Lipa’s best red carpet style.

