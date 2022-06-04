Dua Lipa Sips Tea in Flirty Floral Corset, Matching Gloves and Mom Jeans for a Night Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa made dinner a playful but refined night out with a casual but quirky look that showed up her unique style.

While dining out with hairstylist Jake Gallagher and GCDS designer Guiliano Calza in Madrid, Spain, the “Levitating” singer posed for the camera while sipping tea and eating pastries, wearing a delicate floral printed corset that came with matching lace up gloves, both of which were paired with “mom” jeans.

The corset featured a sweetheart’s neck, which was very reminiscent of the Victorian Era but with a modernized twist. The straps curved in, mirroring a halter style with one strap in the back. The overall print was a soft white fabric with miniature red flowers, which felt like a reminder of dainty undershirts and nightgowns. This print mixed with the design of the corset combined a sensual and dainty ideal with an edgy boning.

As she sipped tea from a china cup, she showed off her matching gloves, with cut-outs across the arm. With little bows for each cut-out, the look had a lingerie flair to it, reminiscent of the delicate lace-up bows of Parisian lingerie designer Chantal Thomass. For accessories, the “Don’t Start Now” singer wore a necklace with multiple berry pendants and a silver handbag. The choice to put her hair in a slicked-back ponytail with multiple braids played up the fun of the entire outfit.

To contrast the very flirty set, she wore a solid pair of blue mom jeans, to even out the flair. With a gold trim contrast, the Mom jeans serve both vintage and newer essence because of their quality.

For her shoes, they remain a mystery but a nice white kitten-heeled square toe sandal or ballet flat could work well with the outfit, appealing to its soft nature. Together, one of those two styles would’ve collectively brought the outfit together, matching the edgy but still Victorian-inspired outfit.

Dua Lipa has continued to set trends, as one of the it-girls for Versace, Lipa has constantly made Instagram, the Red Carpet, and any regular outing a gauge into her personal runway.