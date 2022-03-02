Dua Lipa Goes Bold in Neon Yellow Catsuit With Built-In Boots for ‘Future Nostalgia Tour’ at Madison Square Garden

Dua Lipa came through with a vibrant look as she took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night in New York. The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently on tour in support of her second studio album, “Future Nostalgia.” The tour has been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officially kicked off in Florida last month.

Dua Lipa performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Ellen Qbertplaya for Variety

The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker showcased her dance moves and hit high notes in a form-fitting neon yellow jumpsuit by Balenciaga. The embroidered outfit was complete with lace flowers, a plunging neckline and built-in boots. Her shoe style included an almond-shaped toe and a curved stacked heel.

Dua Lipa performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Ellen Qbertplaya for Variety

The entertainer complemented the bold number with matching arm-length gloves. She styled her dark tresses bone straight and opted for minimal makeup with a neutral lip.

The pop superstar has been sticking to a neon aesthetic as she was spotted out in New York in a bright yellow dress prior to her performance. Lipa showed off her sporty-chic style as she made her way to the arena. She wore a long-sleeve collard dress that included a keyhole cut-out on the midriff, ruched detailing in the center and a matching thin belt that wrapped around her waist.

Dua Lipa on her way to her Madison Square Garden show in New York City on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

To amp up her look, the musician accessorized with forest green cat-eye sunglasses, a blue metallic shoulder bag and a tan dad hat. When it came down to footwear, Lipa incorporated more colors into her look with a pair of grey Balenciaga Runner Sneakers. The multicolor mesh kicks are embossed with the size on the toe and on the back and include the rubber logo on the exterior. The sneakers currently retail for $1,150.

