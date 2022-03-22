×
Dua Lipa Takes in Nature in Yellow Top, Black Baggy Trousers and Chunky Sneakers

Songstress Dua Lipa took time to embrace nature as seen in a photoset she shared Monday on Instagram, where she’s clad is a stylish and functional baggy look.

Lipa slipped on a pair of chunky black sneakers that had treaded outsoles for a rugged touch. Also, the shoes had slick black leather uppers with a round-toe design.

She coordinated with a yellow long-sleeve top that had a bright print splashed across the front. And on the lower half, she wore a pair of black baggy trousers.

Lipa elected to keep her accessories simple with a red scarf that had fringe, a black baseball cap and she hoop earrings.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, Lipa tends to fancy trendy and modern garments. Lately, Lipa has worn a head-to-toe denim ensemble coordinated with denim boot pants. And also, Lipa wore a crystal-embellished bikini with platform thong sandals for a Y2K-inspired beach look.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, making her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also collaborated with Puma on a series of sneakers for her capsule collection that has her fun, flirty flair.

