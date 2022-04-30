Dua Lipa Takes Militaristic Style to Chic Levels in Trench Coat, Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa gave life to an all-black outfit with a smart mix of leathers, stellar textures and silhouettes seen in an Instagram post she shared on Thursday.

The outfit consisted of all black items, making for a dark, militaristic look. Lipa wore a black high-collar dress with buttons and snaps fastening the dress together. The dress had two giant pockets on the bodice and buttons in black running down the front to close it.

The tiny skirt swooped to the right and was held together with another button. The military-style dress was long-sleeved and had cool shoulder padding. The British singer topped the dress with a shiny leather trench with a flattering fit and a lengthy trench-style backing. To keep warm, Lipa wore tights in black and finished the look off with gold and silver jewelry on her ears and fingers.

The singer’s hair was up in a slicked-back messy clip and her makeup was natural and glowy. The only pop of color featured in this look was the singer’s nails, which were a purple metallic shade.

The Brit donned slick leather thigh-high boots over the tights. The look is model-esque, reminiscent of something Bella Hadid might have worn. It’s sleek and extremely cool, especially paired with such a leather trench.

The singer manages to knock it out of the park every time. While her style is usually quite colorful, this side of the singer is much appreciated.

