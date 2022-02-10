Dua Lipa’s Crystal-Toe Pumps Add Subtle Sparkle to Her All-Black Outfit for Date Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa gives another go at monochromatic styling.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer shred a photoset on Instagram Wednesday that showed the pop star wearing a dark ensemble in an effort to promote her newsletter Service95.

In the caption, Lipa wrote, “TABLE FOR 1 🫀 i’ve always wanted to do this ~ I took myself out on a date in nyc and then I wrote about it for Issue 002 of @service95 ~ out tomorrow – subscribe via our website 💌”

For the outfit, Lipa opted for a sheer black top that featured gathering and ruching all over to keep the garment interesting while making sure that nothing was revealed underneath, except her lace bra, of course. On the lower half, she slipped into a pair of black baggy, flared trousers that align with her current clothing aesthetic.

To ground everything, Lipa wore a pair of black pointed-toe slingbacks that incorporated scattered bright red prints. The heels of the shoes were decked out in crystals and had a height of approximately 3 inches. The shoes also had a panel of crystals on the front toe.

When it comes to Lipa’s essential clothing style, she tends to gravitate toward trendy garments that have a modern feel. We often see Lipa wear baggy clothing that places emphasis on clean lines. For example, we’ve even seen her wear a sleek all-black look comprised of a leather trench and black Balenciaga x Vibram toe boots.

The “Physical” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for labels like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

Put on a pair of pointy colorful shoes for a sophisticated appearance.

CREDIT: Gilt

To Buy: Saint Laurent Maike 90 Tweed Slingback Pump, $680.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Betsey Johnson Savvie Pump, $80.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Sheela Sling Pumps, $198.