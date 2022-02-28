Dua Lipa Showcases Edgy Street Style in Dr. Martens Boots & Oversized Leather Jacket While Out in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa just proved that she’s a master at monochrome. The “New Rules” hitmaker showed off her edgy sense of style while heading to a photoshoot at Pier59 studios in New York City on Sunday.

Dua Lipa arrives at Pier59 studios in New York City on February 27, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Lipa wore an oversized leather trench coat that was complete with moonlight artwork from her Future Nostalgia tour. The “Levitating” singer paired her outwear with black baggy trousers and accessorized with gold dainty earrings, a black studded handbag, small retro shades and carried a water bottle in her hand. She let her raven tresses flow on her shoulders and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

As for footwear, the musician finished off her fit with a pair of black Dr. Marten boots. The classic silhouette includes premium leather uppers, Doc’s DNA visible yellow stitching, fabric laces and sturdy metal eyelets for a secure fit and breathable textile lining allows for a drier, more comfortable foot environment.

Related Olivia Palermo Shows How to Wear Knee-High Combat Boots at Milan Fashion Week Dua Lipa Models Her Latest Puma Sneaker Collaboration in Track Pants & Socks The Collabs: Stuart Weitzman Launches Design Partnership With College of Creative Studies + More

Dua Lipa spotted at Pier59 studios in New York City on February 27, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Lipa is known for having a fashion-forward sartorial sense. She tends to stick to garments and pieces that have a futuristic feel that aligns with her funky aesthetic. When it comes to footwear, the performer tends to gravitate towards bright and retro styles from Mach & Mach, Bottega Veneta and Prada. When she’s off-duty you will likely catch her in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko.

The “Physical” songstress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Pepe Jeans and Puma.

Click through the gallery to see Dua Lipa’s red carpet style.

Complement your winter looks with black combat boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jaden Pisa Platform boot, $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Maddon Bettyy platform Combat boot, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Bryce boots, $157.50 (was $225).