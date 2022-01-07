Dua Lipa Dons Daring Cut-out Dress and Strappy Kitten Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa is back again in a peek-a-boo look.

The “Future Nostalgia” artist posted to her Instagram on Thursday with a series of photos. She captioned the post “not so baby brother’s bday dinner” as she was celebrating her younger brother’s 16th birthday. Lipa wore a black maxi dress with a high neckline to the event. Her dress featured several oval-shaped cutouts throughout the bodice as well as on the back of the dress, similar to a catsuit that she wore in August 2021. She paired the daring dress with simple accessories, including rings, earrings and a gold wristwatch. She also added a shimmery Balenciaga mini bag that popped against the look.

The Grammy-winner kept her heels relatively simple underneath her bold dress. She wore black strappy heels that featured a low kitten heel with her ensemble. The low heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, were everywhere this past spring as celebrities and footwear fans alike started making a slow return to lifted footwear but weren’t ready to dive back into towering stilettos.

Beyond an award-winning music career, Lipa has been known to dip her toes in the fashion world quite often. Whether sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month or selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “New Rules” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco. While Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele, he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past. Most recently, Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

