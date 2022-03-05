Dua Lipa Goes Monochrome in an All-Black Outfit and Chunky Platform Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If it’s one thing that Dua Lipa can do, it’s finding a new way to wear all-black stylishly. The “Break My Heart” singer was spotted in black head-to-toe while leaving her apartment in New York City on Friday.

For the sleek outfit, Lipa went with a black blazer that doubled as a corset. The garment had a column of fasteners down the middle and featured a plunging neckline. The corset bodice got constructed as if the piece got constructed from the blazer, with a wrap-around collar. It also allowed for there to be two side cutouts. On the lower half, she went with a pair of black baggy trousers that covered up most of her shoes and had a rolled-over design for an added stylish flair.

Dua Lipa wears all-black and platform boots while out in New York City on March 4. CREDIT: Justin Steffman / SplashNews.com

Lipa went with a few eye-catching accessories for this ensemble. First, she carried the Balenciaga La Cagole Small Shoulder Bag in black that incorporated silver eyelets all over the handle and silver zips. On her head, she donned a hat that doubled as a bandana that also had a fun print splashed across the front. As for jewelry, she wore a couple of gold and silver rings along with silver hoop earrings.

Dua Lipa wears all-black and platform boots while out in New York City on March 4. CREDIT: Justin Steffman / SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Lipa slipped on black lug-sole shoes that had chunky silver hardware and slick black leather uppers.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s black lug-sole shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Lipa has a futuristic and trendy sartorial aesthetic that she displays in streetwear pics and on stage. For example, for her “Future Nostalgia” Tour, Lipa got a custom-made black crystal-embellished Mugler catsuit for an edgy costume look. And we’ve also seen her wear an oversized trench coat, baggy cargo trousers and Balenciaga x Vibram toe boots for a chic snowstorm outfit.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, making her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace.

Click through the gallery to see Lipa’s boldest street style moments.

