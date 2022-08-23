Dua Lipa Gets Fiery in Flaming Leather Mugler Dress & Balenciaga Boots for 27th Birthday Celebration

Dua Lipa rang in her birthday in another stylish look.

The Grammy-winning musician posted to her Instagram on Tuesday showing off another birthday look after turning 27 the day before. In her post, which she captioned, “pulled this dress out my vault for birthday dinner,” Lipa wore a fitted fiery dress. Her leather Mugler piece featured splashes of black, pink and purple flames with a halter neck. She added silver rings to her look as well as small earrings.

For footwear, the “New Rules” singer kept the leather theme going with a pair of sleek boots that barely peekd out from under her long dress. She wore a pair of black Balenciaga boots that featured a pointed toe and buckle detailing. The boots also featured a thin stiletto heel that added at least 3 inches to Lipa’s frame.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually bright and retro, such as Prada boots, Mach & Mach pumps and Bottega Veneta platforms. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma, and recently Balenciaga.

