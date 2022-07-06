Dua Lipa Dons Leather Pants, Bodysuit & Boots After Walking’s Balenciaga Couture Runway Show at PFW

Dua Lipa dusted off her modeling skills on Wednesday.

The “Future Nostalgia” musician was seen leaving Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris earlier today. She modeled in the show, wearing a piece from creative director Demna’s collection. Lipa wasn’t the only celebrity on the runway; Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian also appeared in the show, which was held at founder Cristobal Balenciaga’s salon.

Dua Lipa leaving the Balenciaga show in Paris on July 6. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

While leaving the show, Lipa wore an edgy-cool outfit. She paired a black sleeveless bodysuit with black leather pants. She added black opera gloves in the same material as the bodysuit, and she also wore large black sunglasses. The “New Rules” singer added a black belt and a black leather bag to the look and she finished it off with a pair of black pointed-toe boots for a fully monochromatic outfit.

Dua Lipa leaving the Balenciaga show in Paris on July 6. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki / Stringer

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually bright and retro, such as Prada boots, Mach & Mach pumps and Bottega Veneta platforms. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma, and now Balenciaga.

