Dua Lipa Gives Street Style Futuristic Twists in Balenciaga Pantaleggings

Dua Lipa donned one of today’s most unique shoe trends on Tuesday in New York to head to the Maria Tash store. For her outing, the Grammy-winning musician wore a futuristic outfit.

Dua Lipa in NYC on Sept. 27. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

She had on a white jacket zipped up with a thick collar. She paired the coat with a black pair of Balenciaga pantaleggings. Lipa accessorized her look with black and red sunglasses, silver earrings and a necklace as well as a few rings. She also carried a neon green snakeskin top handle bag.

Balenciaga’s hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings with built-in pointy stiletto boots.This fashion-footwear fusion didn’t start with Balenciaga. Nearly a decade ago, shoe designer Tamara Mellon dreamt up a style she called “legging boots,” which she’d pitched during her tenure at Jimmy Choo without success.

Dua Lipa in NYC on Sept. 27. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually bright and retro, such as Prada boots, Mach & Mach pumps and Bottega Veneta platforms. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS.

For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

