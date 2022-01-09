Dua Lipa Starts the New Year in Style in Leather LBD and Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa kicked off the first week of the new year in a sleek new look—complete with her signature humor.

“It’s January 8th and I’m exhausted already,” the “We’re Good” singer captioned a photo dump on Instagram that featured several looks. The first included a Balenciaga leather jacket worn atop a blue collared shirt. The tops were layered with a long black skirt that featured blue buttons on its front. Lipa accessorized with a crescent-shaped black handbag, as well as several delicate earrings. In another shot, she also donned a knit sweater that featured pink, yellow and blue floral embroidery.

Lipa’s sleekest look, however, was also her most understated. The star posed on a table wearing a black leather minidress, which featured thick straps and a square neckline. The “Break My Heart” singer paired the piece with equally sultry thigh-high boots, which included almond-shaped toes and block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The footwear created a monochrome moment that was undeniably streamlined, proving that even minimalist pieces can make a statement.

Tall boots like Lipa’s are a popular winter shoe trend due to their high coverage and sleek silhouette. Trending pairs often feature neutral hues in leather and suede textures, complete with block or stiletto heels. Aside from Lipa, stars like Kim Kardashian, Hailee Steinfeld and Kourtney Kardashian have also been spotted in Naked Wolfe, Balmain and Balenciaga pairs in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

Complete your winter looks with sharp black boots.

To Buy: A New Day Joy boots, $45.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Eckina boots, $138 (was $230).

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

