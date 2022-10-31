‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Dresses As Heidi Klum in Lace-Up Heels for Halloween Costume Challenge

Heidi Klum is widely regarded as the “queen of Halloween” — though, this year, she appears to have found some costume competition.

In a new Instagram Reel, Klum humorously faces off against “Property Brothers” mogul Drew Scott to determine who will have the better Halloween costume. Scott emerges in a sequined minidress with crystal-covered lace-up sandals, statement earrings and a blonde wig as Klum herself, indeed channeling the “Making the Cut” host’s signature glamour. Klum, meanwhile, “dresses up” as Drew — played by Scott, which she voices over — wearing a denim shirt and jeans with navy lace-up sneakers.

“Look at me. Supermodel. I’m Heidi Klum. You’re either in or you’re out,” Scott says. Though Klum says Scott’s signature beard “doesn’t really work,” she does note “those are runway legs.”

The video marks Scott’s second Halloween clip of the week, after a Saturday Instagram Reel where he humorously pretended to bury twin brother Jonathan in an open grave on one of their work sites.

The video also preludes Klum’s own Halloween costume this year — which she’s already started preparing for, as seen on Instagram. Klum’s status as a Halloween costume icon has been cemented over the years by her dedication to dressing up in elaborate, complex and transformative ensembles, debuted at her own legendary Heidi Halloween parties. Past years have seen the supermodel dress up as “Shrek”‘s Princess Fiona, Lady Godiva, clones of herself, an undead alien and an old lady, with prosthetics taking up to 13 hours to complete.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend her 20th annual Heidi Halloween party at Cathedral, in New York City on Oct. 31, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

