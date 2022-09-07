Drew Barrymore Suits Up In Silky Lace Top With Wide Trousers & Chunky Platform Sandals for ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

Drew Barrymore was sharply suited with towering heels while attending “Funny Girl” on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. The talk show host arrived in all-black attire to watch Lea Michele make her grand return as “Fanny Brice” in the classical musical.

Barrymore posed for photos in a black boxy blazer. The overcoat had wide lapels, loose fitting sleeves and satin cuffs. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress wore the jacket over a silky black top that had lace detailing along the bust.

Drew Barrymore attends the “Funny Girl” on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on September 6, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The “Charlie’s Angels” star tucked the lightweight separate into a pair of wide trousers. The high-waist bottoms had front pleats and were held up by a thin black belt.

Sticking to a refined appearance, Barrymore accessorized with silver hoop earrings. The entertainer styled her hair in soft waves and opted for soft glam for the night out.

When it came down to the shoes, Barrymore continued with a monochromatic aesthetic and completed her look with black platform sandals. The leather silhouette had a small open-toe and included a padded strap and towering block heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Barrymore’s shoe style ranges from bohemian to glamorous. The producer often wears platform boots such as her latest style, but also rotates pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Larroude, most frequently on her talk show. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Dr. Martens boots, Converse sneakers and Crocs slide shoes.

