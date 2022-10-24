Drew Barrymore Suits Up in Striped Blazer & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Drew Barrymore visited the set of “The Howard Stern Show” in New York City yesterday. The 47-year-old actress discussed her current love life and “The Drew Barrymore Show” with Howard.

For her interview, the “50 First Dates” star wore a beige button-down blouse with a plunging neckline and a matching loose scarf. She paired the neutral top with a black striped blazer and matching loose-fitted trousers. Barrymore opted for gold accessories. She added curved dangle earrings with a gold-linked watch.

Drew Barrymore leaves ‘The Howard Stern Show’ in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For her footwear, the actress went with black open-toe sandals from Saint Laurent‘s fall 2022 collection. These $1,150 leather sandals feature a platform sole and a block heel reaching 6 inches in height. The neutral shoes featured a quilted design with an ankle strap.

A closer look of Saint Laurent’s quilted sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch

This classy look was put together by Lee Harris. The Emmy-winning costume designer is the wardrobe stylist at “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Barrymore’s light brown hair was styled into a soft wave look with minimal makeup featuring a mauve lip. The beauty team behind this look are hairstylist Daniel Howell and makeup artist Lauren Gulino.

Drew Barrymore leaves ‘The Howard Stern Show’ in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Barrymore’s usually chic style leans more towards sophisticated pieces. She loves to slip into a classic blazer suit like this one or a vibrant blouse with trousers. The producer goes for a pair of pointed-toe pumps or platform sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from luxury brands like Jimmy Choo, Gucci, and Larroude. When she’s running errands for her multiple successful businesses, she can also be seen in casual styles like Dr. Martens boots or Converse sneakers.

PHOTOS: Drew Barrymore’s Street Style Evolution Through the Years