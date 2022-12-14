×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Drag Queens at White House’s Respect for Marriage Act Ceremony Bring Sparkling Glamour With ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Shangela & Brita Filter

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime – Arrivals
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer
Cyndi Lauper
Sam Smith
Joe Biden
View Gallery 9 Images

During the occasion, Filter — who competed in season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — sparkled in an all-black ensemble at the White House, featuring a long-sleeved brown top with draped brown and black fabric paneling. Crystal embellishments finished the piece with a glamorous dash of sparkle, complemented by long metal earrings.

Related

Cyndi Lauper Wears Red Coat & Houndstooth Pants With Leather Boots at Respect for Marriage Act Signing

Zooey Deschanel is Holiday-Ready with Jonathan Scott in Plaid Dress and Oxfords at the White House

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner

 

Filter was accompanied by fellow drag queen and LGBTQ+ activist Marti Cummings, who opted to attend the event out of drag, wearing a white sweater and green trousers with a quilted beige coat at the event.

“Proud to be a drag artist in politics w my sister @thebritafilter representing at @whitehouse for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act,” Cummings captioned the duo’s selfie in an Instagram post.

When it came to footwear, Brita’s shoes could not be seen — although the performer likely completed her outfit with a pair of matching boots or heeled pumps, two popular shoe options often worn by drag artists. However, Cummings’ footwear was seen in a photo they took with husband John Robbie: a set of white leather platform boots.

Fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela, who recently appeared on “Dancing With the Stars,” continued the theme of sparkling glamour. The “A Star Is Born” actor had on an embellished purple dress and coat.

The signing of the Act also featured musical performances and appearances by Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith. Lauper, in particular — who’s been an LGBTQIA+ supporter for decades — spoke at a press conference at the White House prior to taking the stage for the occasion.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Cyndi Lauper arrives to perform during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Cyndi Lauper arrives to perform during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
CREDIT: Getty Images

“I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris, and all the advocates on his team,” the singer said in a press conference, seen on Forbes Breaking News. “For once, our families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbors — we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated.”

PHOTOS: White House Respect for Marriage Act Signing: Guests, Performances & More Photos

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad