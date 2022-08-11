Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Oz Slips on Cutout Sandals With Silky Floral Skirt for a Chic Summer Style Statement

Daphne Oz enjoyed a trip with family and friends recently that prioritized summer fun and style.

The Emmy Award-winning television host uploaded a collection of photos on Instagram that included cohesive, coordinating colors. Oz wore a simple white crop top coordinated with a high-waisted floral silk skirt that contrasted the white with poise and playfulness.

The chef’s midi skirt flowed to her knees as her calves were left bare. The colors of the skirt were mostly pink as there were hinted details of green and red for the floral aspect.

To match those hues of green, the daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz wore a pair of richly green sandal slides. The insole of the sandal was brown with a green band and brown accent placed on top. The duo of green and brown was perfect for the pale colors intertwining the upper half of the outfit. The sandals are perfect for vacation as they are versatile enough for the day and night.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular with casual summer looks.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see the 9 Summer Sandals You Need In Your Wardrobe.