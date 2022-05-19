Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Steps Out in Posh Pajamas & Luxury Heels for a Glamorous Daywear Moment

Daphne Oz may favor a polished, preppy style, but no one said that self-imposed dress code couldn’t include pajamas for daywear.

The 36-year-old TV host and chef posted a mirror selfie yesterday showing off her outfit from the previous day on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the daughter of Dr. Oz modeled the pair of marabou feather lilac pajamas in a New York City elevator. The springy silk-satin set featured feather trim around the cuffs and ankles, adding some glam flare.

Daphne Oz in lilac pajamas and Gianvito Rossi heels in New York City on May 17. CREDIT: Daphne Oz

The $200 tailored silk pajamas are by Nadine Merabi, coming in several different colors and billed as perfect for day and night. But, let’s be real, sleeping in marabou feathers likely isn’t the vibe. Plus, these PJs deserve an audience.

Oz paired the look with chunky Gianvito Rossi white heeled sandals, which were perfectly on display given the ankle-length cut of the pajama pants. She paired the look with layered gold necklaces and bracelets, understated gold hoop earrings, a pair of black sunglasses, and a black and brown leather bucket bag. Oz wore her blond locks pulled back into an effortless updo, keeping her makeup minimal for the off-duty look.

The style star documented her day in the outfit on Instagram, stopping to celebrate at friend Nicole Berrie’s book launch party and catching up with a friend from middle school during lunch.

