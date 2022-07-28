×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Oz Models Gold Bikini Made With Sustainability in Mind for Ocean Dive

By Katie Dupere
Katie Dupere

Katie Dupere

More Stories By Katie

View All
Daphne Oz
How Celebs Style Bikinis & Shoes
How Celebs Style Bikinis & Shoes
How Celebs Style Bikinis & Shoes
How Celebs Style Bikinis & Shoes
View Gallery 34 Images

Television host and chef Daphne Oz is diving into mid-summer in a new Instagram video — and the 36-year-old daughter of Dr. Oz is confidently modeling a bikini to cool off in the crisp ocean waters.

In the July 26 post, which promotes her partnership with Weight Watchers, Oz dives off a dock wearing a matte gold bikini by the eco-friendly swim brand Nirvanic. The two-piece swimsuit features an underwire top and bottoms, making it the perfect summer swimsuit created with sustainability in mind. Predictably, Oz goes went barefoot for her carefree dive, a pair of sandals no doubt off-camera.

In the short video, Oz jumps into the saturated blue ocean on a sunny summer day, looking back at the camera before taking the plunge. The mom-of-four is soon followed by her young daughter, who swims out to meet her mother.

When not relaxing oceanside with family, Oz often favors a polished, preppy style paired with pumps or stiletto sandals. In recent months, the television host and chef has been spotted several times wearing pajamas as daywear, making a case for elevating sleepy styles.

Oz recently attended a Goop party on July 20 wearing a white linen short-sleeve pajama shirt and matching sleep shorts by La Ligne. The star added a pop of color to the pure white look with her choice of footwear. Oz paired the sleepwear with Valentino rope wedges featuring multicolored straps with gold stud accents and a 3-inch rainbow striped wedge heel.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebrities Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad