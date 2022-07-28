Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Oz Models Gold Bikini Made With Sustainability in Mind for Ocean Dive

Television host and chef Daphne Oz is diving into mid-summer in a new Instagram video — and the 36-year-old daughter of Dr. Oz is confidently modeling a bikini to cool off in the crisp ocean waters.

In the July 26 post, which promotes her partnership with Weight Watchers, Oz dives off a dock wearing a matte gold bikini by the eco-friendly swim brand Nirvanic. The two-piece swimsuit features an underwire top and bottoms, making it the perfect summer swimsuit created with sustainability in mind. Predictably, Oz goes went barefoot for her carefree dive, a pair of sandals no doubt off-camera.

In the short video, Oz jumps into the saturated blue ocean on a sunny summer day, looking back at the camera before taking the plunge. The mom-of-four is soon followed by her young daughter, who swims out to meet her mother.

When not relaxing oceanside with family, Oz often favors a polished, preppy style paired with pumps or stiletto sandals. In recent months, the television host and chef has been spotted several times wearing pajamas as daywear, making a case for elevating sleepy styles.

Oz recently attended a Goop party on July 20 wearing a white linen short-sleeve pajama shirt and matching sleep shorts by La Ligne. The star added a pop of color to the pure white look with her choice of footwear. Oz paired the sleepwear with Valentino rope wedges featuring multicolored straps with gold stud accents and a 3-inch rainbow striped wedge heel.

