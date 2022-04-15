Dove Cameron Takes on the Skirt Over Pants Trend in Faux-Fur and Cobalt Blue Combat Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

“Boyfriend” songstress Dove Cameron made her way out onto the London streets on Friday in a head-turning ensemble.

The actress and singer made her way followed by an entourage of security, draped in a baby blue faux-fur jacket. The heavy fur is a bold choice thanks to the massive heatwave in London, but Cameron seems to be faring just fine. With geometric black shades on her head and a pep in her step, Cameron can also be seen donning what appears to be a wrap skirt with a high slit up the side.

Dove Cameron in London on April 15. CREDIT: Splash

The skirt is comprised of greens fading into dark blue and black. Underneath the lengthy skirt, we can see a pair of trousers peeking through. The cargo style of pants are baggy and slouchy on the singer, creating an interesting silhouette. Cameron’s pants sport dark reds, moving into a section of galaxy-like colors. The trousers are a stark contrast to the skirt, almost clashing with one another while managing a colorful balance. Cameron can be seen wearing little to no jewelry, letting the bold outfit do the talking.

The faux-fur jacket offers up some big texture and color elements, giving the outfit a whimsical touch. Every color in the ensemble seemingly works well together, the neutrals playing off of the bold color choices Cameron decided to make. Skirts over pants first made its rounds in the 2000s and has since resurfaced in trending media, worn by stars like Bella Hadid and of course Dove Cameron.

Cameron stepped into a pair of bright blue combat boots with a chunky sole to complete the outfit. The boots have a commanding presence with a large round toe and black lace detailing. The thick sole offers the actress a few inches while grounding the look with a solid shoe.

