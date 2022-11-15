Dove Cameron Goes Grunge in Black Knit Sweater & Chunky Boots for ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Dove Cameron stopped by the NBC studios in Los Angeles to join Mandy Kalling and Chris Colfer for a special interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The singer dressed in grunge style for her talk show appearance, which will air on Nov. 17.

Cameron wore a chunky black knit. The oversized sweater was equipped with angular cutouts on the arms that offered the garment a peekaboo effect. For bottoms, Cameron wore high-waisted grey pleated trousers with wide legs.

During the show, Cameron received her RIAA plaque for her hit song “Boyfriend.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Cameron streamlined her look with a pair of sky-high boots. The “Breakfast” singer’s shoes featured black leather uppers with apparent stitching and rounded toes, giving an extra height boost with tiered stacked soles. The grungy style added a dynamic finish to the pop star’s fall-centric wear proving the power of elevated details when it comes to simple silhouettes.

Dove Cameron on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airing Nov. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

During the show, Cameron also received her RIAA plaque for her hit song “Boyfriend.” The song was released in February as the lead single from her upcoming album.

Dove Cameron and Chris Colfer on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airing Nov. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Cameron’s style has drastically evolved, the actress making room in her wardrobe for darker, edgier looks that incorporate workwear pieces and lots of leather. Staying true to that sentiment, Cameron’s outfit for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was risk-taking, the young fashionista clad in a floral bondage-inspired dress and chunky black platform sandals.

