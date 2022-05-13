Dove Cameron Continues Her Edgy Makeover in Bralette, Dramatic Skirt & Hidden Heels at ‘Good Mourning’ Party

Dove Cameron hit her latest red carpet in a dark look.

The “Boyfriend” singer attended the after-party for the premiere of Machine Gun Kelly’s new film “Good Mourning” on Thursday evening in LA. Cameron was part of the cast of the film, as well as Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, Becky G and Whitney Cummings. The movie follows London Crash (MGK), an actor who must choose between love and a life-changing role.

Cameron at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’ on May 12. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To the event, Cameron wore a black set. She paired a dark floor-length skirt with an elastic waistband with a matching oversized, floor-length coat that swept the floor. Under the jacket, Cameron added a black bra top adorned in connected discs.

She wore her hair in a sleek updo and added a pair of small black sunglasses to the ensemble. Her shoes were hidden under the dramatic skirt.

Cameron and MGK at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’ on May 12. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cameron has recently been evolving her style and going for darker, edgier looks like this one. Earlier in May, she attended the GLAAD Media Awards wearing a sleek black Prada tube top with a statement Saint Sintra skirt and slouchy opera-length Marc Jacobs leather gloves plus Amina Muaddi black platform boots. She also performed at the award show, and wore a black and white avant-garde Ashlyn gown with the same boots from the red carpet.

Discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s punk style over the years in the gallery.